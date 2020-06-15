Massive bribe to stop Ukraine probe of Burisma founder intercepted

Ukraine’s anti-corruption prosecutor Nazar Kholodnitsky said former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, who once held a board seat, had not been complicit in the bribe attempt.

Kholodnitsky and the top of the national anti-corruption bureau, Artem Sytnik, said the bribe was intended to encourage their offices to halt a probe of Mykola Zlochevsky, the top of Burisma and a former minister of ecology. Zlochevsky was accused of using his ministerial position for personal enrichment.

Three people, including a high-ranking tax service official, have been detained in connection with the attempted bribe, officials said Saturday.

In a statement, Burisma claimed the organization had nothing to do with any bribe attempt.

“Neither Burisma Group President Mykola Zlochevsky nor other employees of the company have any relationship to the voiced events,” the company said. “Mykola Zlochevsky didn’t ask for anyone to commit wrong actions and never contributed to such actions.”

BOLTON MAKES HIS MOVE: MEMOIR TO CLAIM TRUMP MISCONDUCT WENT BEYOND UKRAINE, SLAM ‘REELECTION CALCULATIONS’

Burisma, one of Ukraine’s largest private gas producers, has been at the center of politically tinged allegations in the United States, with Joe Biden challenging Trump in this year’s election.

Hunter Biden joined the Burisma board in 2014, when his father was still vice president and the key figure in U.S. relations with Ukraine. He left the positioning in 2018.

CLICK HERE TO HAVE THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year, Trump pressured new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate the Bidens in a phone call that sparked demands for his impeachment. This Senate acquitted him earlier this February.

Former Ukrainian prosecutor-general Viktor Shokin has alleged that he was pushed out by Joe Biden’s delaying of a $1 billion loan to the nation, to prevent him from investigating Hunter Biden’s role at Burisma. But, Joe Biden said he pushed for Shokin’s dismissal to encourage Ukraine’s anti-corruption efforts.