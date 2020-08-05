Massive blast rocks Beirut – Middle East Monitor

By
Jasyson
-

Two surges, which were felt as far as Cyprus, struck Beirut today taking down the city’s port, shattering windows, and damaging close-by structures.

Official reports at first declared the surges were an outcome of fireworks that had actually malfunctioned, however later on stated the blasts were brought on by a cache of extremely explosive ammonium nitrate which was taken more than a year earlier and kept in a storage facility in Beirut’s port.

Videos flowing online program big clouds of smoke noticeable throughout the city, with a big black plum seen by the sea.

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 8

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR