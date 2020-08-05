Massive blast rocks Beirut – Middle East Monitor

BRAND-NEW VIDEO: More video footage of the surge inBeirut pic.twitter.com/QU1uNKzSNk
— UA News (@UrgentAlertNews) August 4, 2020
Two surges, which were felt as far as Cyprus, struck Beirut today taking down the city’s port, shattering windows, and damaging close-by structures.
Official reports at first declared the surges were an outcome of fireworks that had actually malfunctioned, however later on stated the blasts were brought on by a cache of extremely explosive ammonium nitrate which was taken more than a year earlier and kept in a storage facility in Beirut’s port.
BREAKING: Explosions in Beirut #Lebanon
• 2 surges in last 15 minutes
• One at Port, one within Beirut
• Reports it’s near ex PM Hariri house in town hall
• Second extremely loud, shook city, homes
• This week is International Tribunal decision into killing of Rafik Hariri
— Joyce Karam (@Joyce _Karam) August 4, 2020
Videos flowing online program big clouds of smoke noticeable throughout the city, with a big black plum seen by the sea.
شو هاد
pic.twitter.com/YK8CjcyoRp
— Fidaa فِداء (@fidaazaanin) August 4, 2020
#BREAKING: Large surge reported in Beirut,Lebanon Initial reports recommend the surge happened near the port. Reports of windows shattered throughout parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/JiwkvwNOpx
— UA News …