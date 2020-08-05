Massive blast rocks Beirut – Middle East Monitor

BRAND-NEW VIDEO: More video footage of the surge inBeirut pic.twitter.com/QU1uNKzSNk — UA News (@UrgentAlertNews) August 4, 2020

Two surges, which were felt as far as Cyprus, struck Beirut today taking down the city’s port, shattering windows, and damaging close-by structures.

Official reports at first declared the surges were an outcome of fireworks that had actually malfunctioned, however later on stated the blasts were brought on by a cache of extremely explosive ammonium nitrate which was taken more than a year earlier and kept in a storage facility in Beirut’s port.

BREAKING: Explosions in Beirut #Lebanon • 2 surges in last 15 minutes

• One at Port, one within Beirut

• Reports it’s near ex PM Hariri house in town hall

• Second extremely loud, shook city, homes

• This week is International Tribunal decision into killing of Rafik Hariri — Joyce Karam (@Joyce _Karam) August 4, 2020

Videos flowing online program big clouds of smoke noticeable throughout the city, with a big black plum seen by the sea.