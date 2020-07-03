Massive bird of prey snags shark-like fish in wild video

“Anyone know what type of bird this is and is it holding a shark?” the Twitter account @trackingsharks posted on Thursday, along with the video, that was shot on Myrtle Beach.

Eagle-eyed experts soon determined the ill-fated fish was not actually a shark but rather a ladyfish, a species that may grow up to 3 feet long with sharp teeth and a dorsal fin.

The killer bird was probably an osprey, David Barrett, a birdwatcher who runs the twitter account Manhattan Bird Alert, told The Post.

Observers called the high flying footage “the coolest thing on Twitter today” and quipped that the bird deserves a cameo on “the next Sharknado film.”

Another joked, “NEVER LET IT TASTE HUMAN!!!”

