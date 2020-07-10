Massive $80million Powerball prize won by mystery player in Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula

One lucky Australian has woken up $80million richer, and so they don’t even understand it yet.

The huge prize drawn in Thursday night’s Powerball draw has been revealed to belong to a mystery winner who bought a ticket in Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula.

A hunt has become on to discover the lucky player who is as a result of take home the eye-watering prize, making them Australia’s third biggest lottery winner.

The Victorian hadn’t registered a Tatts Card with The Lott, meaning officials haven’t any way of contacting them.

The Lott spokeswoman Bronwyn Spencer urged every Victorian to check their pockets instantly.

‘Imagine if the Powerball ticket that sitting in your back pocket, tucked in your purse or under a magnet on your refrigerator is worth $80 million,’ she said.

‘There are literally 80 million reasons why you need to check your tickets today.

‘All you need to do is visit our website, scan your ticket on the app or visit certainly one of our friendly outlets, while practicing social distancing, to discover if you are our winner.’

In hawaii, winners have six months to claim their prize.

The winning numbers in Thursday’s draw were 33, 2, 32, 31, 28, 21 and 26 and the Powerball number was 12.

The soon to be multi-millionaire will become the greatest ever prize winner in Victoria.

The Lott believes one in four Australian adults purchased a ticket for the chance to win one of the seven biggest cash hauls in the competition’s 24-year history.

The chance of scoring a division one prize is one in 134,490,400 and one in 44 to win such a thing in the draw.

Earlier this season a man in Port Macquarie on NSW’s north coast took home the grand prize of $80million.

Last year, 14 Powerball division one winners in the united states took home more than $541.87 million in prize money.