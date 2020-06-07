Massachusetts Trump supporter, 82, ‘violently assaulted’ by motorist, 27, police say

The Fall River, Mass., man says he was holding a Trump signal and carrying a Trump hat when immediately a motorist allegedly acquired out of his automotive and charged towards him.

“Give me the (expletive) sign!” the suspect stated, in line with police.

“The guy, when he came at me, I had never seen a horror story … that the face was so filled with hate and anger, as his was,” Chase advised WPRI-TV of Providence, R.I.

Everything occurred so quick that Chase needed to ask a buddy what transpired, he stated.

“According to the other fella that was with me, I didn’t know that [the suspect] had lifted me up, but he apparently lifted me up and flung me down on my back to the ground,” Chase advised the station.

The suspect, recognized as Aidan Courtright, 27, of Fall River, additionally grabbed Chase’s Trump signal, tore it in half, and threw it on the bottom, the Providence Journal reported.

After Chase landed on the bottom, the suspect allegedly kicked the aged man in his ribs and legs earlier than returning to his car and driving away, police stated.

Police responded to the scene on a name that Chase was “violently targeted for his political views and violently assaulted,” the Journal reported. The places of work noticed seen bruising on Chase’s decrease again and he was handled at an area hospital, the report said.

Courtright later turned himself in after being contacted by authorities. He was charged with a civil-rights violation with harm, assault and battery on an individual over 60, vandalism of non-public property, and assault and battery with a harmful weapon, the report stated.

Donald Trump Jr. discovered concerning the story and posted a Twitter message Friday.

“What kind of person commits violence against an elderly man?” Trump wrote.

After a listening to Thursday, the suspect was launched and ordered to haven’t any contact with Chase or submit something political on-line, with a date to return to courtroom Aug. 6, WPRI reported.

Chase advised the station that political variations must be addressed via dialog slightly than violence.

“If you’ve got something, listen to what they’re saying, figure out whether you agree you don’t agree — ‘Ah some of that’s good, maybe I should change some of the things I think’,” he stated. “That’s the American way.”