Massachusetts students inspire school bus driver to return to college, finish degree

As he drove the students to and from school every day, he’d talk about their classes. As a self-described history buff, Clayton shared what he previously learned from his few previous semesters at college.

“I really enjoy working with kids, especially the high school students, and during the bus routes, we would chat about their classes,” Clayton said in a statement on the MassBay Community College website.

After some discussions, the students would say they wanted Clayton as their teacher.

“I think they only said that because I was a different person than their regular teachers, educating them in a different way to pique their interest,” Clayton explained. “But, however small that mention was from those kids… it stuck with me and gave me the motivation to complete a goal I had started years ago.”

Talking to his student passengers renewed his “sense of passion for expanding and teaching young minds,” he said, so Clayton enrolled at MassBay Community College in May 2019. His goal was to become a high school history teacher, first by earning his associate degree, then transferring to a four-year institution.

Clayton worked full-time as a bus driver and also attended classes full-time at MassBay. He would take classes between route shifts and every night, in addition to classes on the web to complete his requirements.

He graduated twelve months later with a 4.0 GPA — the greatest GPA in the Liberal Arts Program and the Humanities and Social Sciences division, the school said.

In the fall, Ward will transfer to Framingham State University to pursue his bachelor’s degree ever sold, with an in secondary education.