Massachusetts police chief on board with improving training standards: ‘We can be better’

“Massachusetts requires licensure for over 50 other trades and professions, such as barbers, plumbers, electricians and doctors, but doesn’t require it for police officers,” in keeping with the state auditor.

When requested why he helps the change, Farnsworth stated “it just makes a lot of sense.”

“We have a very disparate system right now between one training branch and a civil service program that reinstates officers at times,” he defined. “We need to bring everything under one roof, be able to push out some excellent training.”

He identified that “we do good training now, but we can be better and we know we can.”

The requires modifications to police training and use of drive insurance policies have mounted because the dying of George Floyd, a black man who died whereas in police custody after a white police officer was seen on video kneeling on his neck for practically 9 minutes.

Floyd’s dying sparked outrage throughout the nation – and sympathy across the globe – as African-Americans and others argued it continued a protracted historical past of police mistreatment towards minorities.

Floyd’s dying final month and a sequence of riots that adopted in cities throughout the nation have set the backdrop for a Capitol Hill listening to Wednesday on police reform proposals.

Farnsworth famous on Wednesday that Massachusetts police chiefs have been supporting and pushing modifications to their training for “a few years,” including that “excellent” conferences have been happening “trying to move this forward.”

Host Ainsley Earhardt requested Farnsworth what he would change particularly, particularly after he “watched what happened to George Floyd?”

In response, Farnsworth stated that in Massachusetts “that’s not something that we condone in any way, shape, or form and we don’t train that way.”

He went on to say that below the brand new mannequin “we would pull everybody under one roof, there would be tracking of constant hours and recertification and the ability to decertify should a police officer be removed from one department, they would lose the ability to go to work to another department.”

“Right now we have chiefs that have to deal with that on a regular basis, that an officer leaves one agency and can try to be employed by another agency,” he defined. “So, it is time to really move forward and embrace the new model.”

On Tuesday, sources instructed Fox News that President Trump will quickly have a listing of police reform proposals that can be achieved by way of a mix of government and legislative motion — and that effort may have some crossover with Democratic proposals.