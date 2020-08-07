Massachusetts hotel fined $600 after two large events with hundreds of people amid COVID-19 pandemic

A Massachusetts hotel is implicated of holding back-to-back large events, that included a wedding event with well over the state’s 100- individual outside event coronavirus standard limitation.The Telegram reported the Colonial Hotel in Gardner broke state COVID-19 policies by holding a wedding event with more than 300 people on Saturday and an occasion with 190 visitors on Sunday.The Gardner Board of Health stated it has actually released an overall of $600 in fines to the Colonial Hotel after identifying it broke state COVID-19 policies at each occasion. The board of health was taking a look at if there were any extra offenses or grievances of bar, dance flooring and masking policies throughout the events.The fines come after the board of health stated it got numerous grumbles about the size of the wedding event prior to it occurring over the weekend. The health department stated it initially supplied the owner of the hotel with a spoken caution and recommended her of the existing standards for outside events, then sent out a composed caution along with a copy of the guv’s COVID-19 standards. Video from Sky 5 Thursday afternoon revealed two large outside camping tents in the back of thehotel The health department stated they supplied the city with composed recognition of the standards and ensured them that they would follow the …
