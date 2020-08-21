Massachusetts has the highest unemployment rate in the country

The unemployment rates for Connecticut, New Mexico and New York reached brand-new highs considering that record-keeping for state unemployment started in 1976.

New York’s 15.9% unemployed rate was the 2ndhighest in the country in July New Mexico had the most significant boost to its unemployed rate, to 12.7% from 8.4%.

Meanwhile, some states are including back tasks that disappeared throughout the pandemic lockdown. Unemployment levels enhanced in 30 states last month, and stayed steady in 11 states and the District ofColumbia Michigan signed up the most significant reduction.

At just 4.5%, Utah has the least expensive rate in the country, followed by Nebraska and Idaho.