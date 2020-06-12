Massachusetts gym defies coronavirus court orders, stays open: ‘If I have to sit in jail… I will’

Blondin appeared in court via telephone on June 4. He said Oxford town officials have filed the lawsuit after that he refused to close. He’s racked up fines from the town starting at $300 daily. As of Wednesday, they increased to $1,000 per day.

“It’s time to get back to normal, I can go from the financial part of it to the people’s mental health, but, people need to get back to their regular lives. So many businesses are shutting down and I’m not going to let this place go down,” said Blondin.

Blondin tells Boston 25 that he believes the governor’s orders are unconstitutional, but a judge sided with town, ordering him to remain closed until their state allows gyms to reopen. He’s now planning on appealing every single fine and will keep on to reactivate memberships. His appeals hearing is scheduled for a few weeks.

Prime Fitness members seem to have no issue with the violation. They tell Boston 25 they feel comfortable training with the brand new safety restrictions put in place by Blondin.

“It’s pretty consistent. The spray bottles are always full and as a group, if we see someone not cleaning or picking up after themselves we just take it upon ourselves to tell them that’s our responsibility as gym members here, we’re all in it together,” said Richard Casey, a gym member.

