Massachusetts governor signs bill allowing all voters to vote by mail

The new law means Massachusetts joins other states — including Michigan, Nevada, California, New Hampshire and Wisconsin — in moving to make it easier for more folks to vote by mail as coronavirus infection numbers climb and states are forced to look ahead to the November election.
Additionally, their state has made applications to vote by mail available via down load.
In 2016 and 2018, about 25% of US voters cast ballots by mail, which includes the handful of states that conduct elections entirely by mail and conventional absentee ballots.
Before the Massachusetts bill was signed, people in the state managed to cast their ballots by mail only if absences, physical disabilities or religious beliefs prevented them from voting at their polling places. Now voters can to send their ballots via envelope without needing excuses.
For some states, the expansion of voting by mail has been an uphill battle. In Texas, the Democratic Party’s efforts have now been challenged up to the Supreme Court, which has denied a request from the party to expedite the case, rendering it highly unlikely that the problem will be decided in time for the November election.