Massachusetts governor signs bill allowing all voters to vote by mail

The new law means Massachusetts joins other states — including Michigan, Nevada, California, New Hampshire and Wisconsin — in moving to make it easier for more folks to vote by mail as coronavirus infection numbers climb and states are forced to look ahead to the November election.

The bill requires that the application to vote by mail be sent to everyone in the state who was simply registered to vote prior to July 1. It also expands early voting, adding additional days to be able to limit crowds at the polls for those who still wish to vote face-to-face.

Additionally, their state has made applications to vote by mail available via down load.

In 2016 and 2018, about 25% of US voters cast ballots by mail, which includes the handful of states that conduct elections entirely by mail and conventional absentee ballots.