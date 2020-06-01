Massachusetts GOP governor rips Trump’s ‘bitterness, combativeness and self-interest’

“I heard what the President said today about dominating and fighting. I know I should be surprised when I hear incendiary words like this from him, but I’m not,” Baker advised reporters. “At so many times during these past several weeks when the country needed compassionate and leadership the most, it was simply nowhere to be found.”

Instead, he continued, “we got bitterness, combativeness and self-interest. That’s not what we need in Boston, it’s not what we need right now in Massachusetts and it’s definitely not what we need across this great country of ours either.”

The President’s hardline message to governors comes as he and his advisers proceed to debate the knowledge of a nationwide deal with following the protests, one in every of which happened exterior the White House and led him and his household to retreat to an underground bunker on Friday night time.