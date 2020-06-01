Massachusetts GOP governor rips Trump’s ‘bitterness, combativeness and self-interest’

“I heard what the President said today about dominating and fighting. I know I should be surprised when I hear incendiary words like this from him, but I’m not,” Baker advised reporters. “At so many times during these past several weeks when the country needed compassionate and leadership the most, it was simply nowhere to be found.”
Instead, he continued, “we got bitterness, combativeness and self-interest. That’s not what we need in Boston, it’s not what we need right now in Massachusetts and it’s definitely not what we need across this great country of ours either.”
The President’s hardline message to governors comes as he and his advisers proceed to debate the knowledge of a nationwide deal with following the protests, one in every of which happened exterior the White House and led him and his household to retreat to an underground bunker on Friday night time.
“You have to dominate or you’ll look like a bunch of jerks, you have to arrest and try people,” the President advised the governors in a name from the basement White House Situation Room, in accordance with an audio recording of the decision obtained by CNN.
Baker, a frequent critic of the President, struck a special tone earlier Monday in a press release praising “the powerful statement” that peaceable protestors made in Boston.
“The murder of George Floyd at the hands of police was a horrible tragedy — one of countless tragedies to befall people of color across the United States. The vast majority of protesters today did so peacefully, toward a common goal of promoting justice and equality,” he mentioned.
“I am deeply thankful for their voices and their positive, forceful message. I also want to express my gratitude to all the police officers and other first responders working to protect the people of Boston from the individuals whose violent actions, looting and property destruction was criminal and cowardly — and distracted from the powerful statement made today by thousands of Massachusetts residents.”