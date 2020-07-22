Mass shooting leaves multiple victims at funeral home on Chicago’s South Side

A mass shooting has left 14 people injured after an ambush at a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side.

The shooting took place at around 6:30p.m. Tuesday evening as people were leaving a service at Rhodes Funeral Home in the Gresham neighborhood of Chicago.

First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter confirmed that 14 victims had been taken to five different area hospitals and that their conditions are currently unknown.

One person has been taken into custody and is being interviewed by detectives, Carter said.

The number of shooters is currently unknown.

A mass shooting has left up to 16 people injured victims near a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side. Pictured police are on the scene outside Rhodes Funeral Home after a shooting in the Gresham neighborhood of Chicago

A mass shooting has left multiple victims injured near the funeral home with at least 11 confirmed to have been taken to hospital (pictured the scene)

Carter said the mass shooting began when a black vehicle sped along the road outside the funeral home in the 1000-block of West 79th Street and began firing shots at funeral attendees.

The funeral attendees then exchanged fire, he said.

The vehicle continued driving down the road where it crashed and people exited the car.

Carter said they could not confirm how many shooters there were on both sides but that they ‘have a person of interest being interviewed by detectives of the area’.

A total of 60 shell casings had been recovered from the scene.

Carter would not say who the funeral was for but confirmed that police presence had been assigned to the funeral ahead of the service.

Police said there are no known juvenile victims but the ages, genders and identities of the victims are currently unknown.

Police have not released any further details, including how many shooters there were, if they are still active or if any arrests have been made (the scene above)

Initial reports said at least 11 victims had been taken to hospital in a serious to critical condition.

Fire officials told ABC7 that nine of the victims were taken to hospitals by emergency services, while at least two others drove themselves to hospital.

Witnesses told NBC Chicago they heard gunfire before seeing ‘bodies laying everywhere’ in the street outside the funeral home.

‘All we saw was just bodies laying everywhere,’ Arnita Gerder said.

‘Shot up everywhere, all over. Legs, stomach, back, all over the place. We thought it was a war out here.’

‘We saw a car with about six bullet holes in it and it was turned facing the grass like he lost control. We saw a hat down on the ground and evidently it was his,’ another witness Kenneth Hughes told NBC Chicago.

Footage from the aftermath showed the area cordoned off by police tape and several emergency services vehicles in the area.

Officers were seen placing evidence markers on the road.

Footage from the scene shows the area cordoned off by police tape and several emergency services vehicles in the area

Rhodes Funeral Services on the 1000-block of West 79th Street. The incident took place at a funeral home in this area

This comes after President Trump vowed to send in 150 federal agents to tackle violence in Chicago – a move that Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she would ‘under no circumstances’ allow to happen.

On Monday, 25 people were shot in Chicago in a single day, including four fatalities.

This followed an equally bloody weekend, where 63 were shot including 12 dead.

Crime has been soaring in the city, with a 48 percent spike in homicides and 46 percent rise in shootings compared to the same time last year, according to the latest Chicago Police Department.