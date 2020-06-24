BONNE TERRE, Mo. – There’s a sudden coronavirus spike in Missouri prisons that is increasing by the day. The implications reach beyond simply health concerns.

Missouri prisons have been like islands, isolated since the pandemic began significantly more than three months ago.

In normal times, prisoners are transferred for safety reasons or to get job training to prepare because of their release. That’s all been frozen to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

We’ve learned a fresh mass testing effort by the Missouri Department of Corrections has revealed a large number of positive COVID-19 cases in at least two prisons.

On June 19, the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC) in Bonne Terre identified 21 COVID-19 positive cases.

By Monday June 22, the number had increased to 36 COVID-19 positive cases. That number could still rise by tomorrow because the Bonne Terre prison is still waiting on more pending results.

The Department of Corrections emphasizes this reported spike in positives may be the result of “new sentinel testing,” also known as “mass testing” and these new numbers involve prison workers and inmates that are not feeling coronavirus symptoms.

DOC adds that some prisons that have been recently mass tested are showing no positives – such as for example South Central Correctional in Licking, Algoa in Jefferson City, and Chillicothe Correctional.

On the other end of the spectrum – Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston had 47 positive cases. A DOC rep said they certainly were “nearly all in one housing unit” and that “most of those have recovered.”

Prisons which have successfully cleared testing might soon go back to visitations and transfers.

However, some inmates like Everett Washington are still stuck. He said by phone in May about his struggle getting transitional services. He said those services will “prepare me for the free world. It will prepare me – anger management, life skill classes, mental health classes, all these things that we need before we get out.”

He’s still stuck as his possible winter release date draws closer. He’s in Potosi, where mass testing has yet to begin with.

Here’s more from the Missouri Department of corrections on testing, how it’s handling positive cases, and what’s being done to get back again to normal:

The reason more COVID-19 cases are increasingly being identified is that we’ve begun sentinel testing, or mass testing, at all facilities. This process helps us find asymptotic positives. Before late May, we were testing only those who had symptoms or who might have been exposed to herpes, in accordance with CDC guidelines. Now that hawaii ha more testing supplies, we are testing all offenders on intake and before release, and we’re in the act of completing sentinel testing of all offenders and all staff in most prisons. Because we power down visiting, regular transfers, work release, and volunteer programs in all prisons very early in the pandemic, some facilities have remained fairly isolated from the larger community. Mass testing at these facilities has revealed no positives on the list of thousands of staff and offenders living or working there. South Central Correctional Center, Algoa Correctional Center, and Chillicothe Correctional Center, for example, have no positives among any staff or offenders. We have continued to take in offenders from county jails, from other states, and through revocations from probation and parole in this public health crisis. New offenders enter the system through our reception and diagnostic centers (such as ERDCC) in Bonne Terre, Fulton, Vandalia, and St. Joseph. Although all incoming offenders have been screened for contact with COVID-19 and for apparent symptoms of the virus, along with other medical conditions, considering that the pandemic began, intake testing and mass testing began more recently, in late May and early June, when more testing supplies became available. This newer testing strategy has identified asymptomatic carriers of the virus have been not identified in screening. Since March, the department has had a viral containment plan set up to help reduce the chance of herpes entering prisons and to respond quickly if it does. Offenders interact only with residents of their own housing units – relocating small groups to dining halls, recreation areas, etc., together — and avoid experience of residents of other housing units. Group sizes are limited, and mass gatherings have stopped. All areas are sanitized after use by each group. All staff are screened, with temperature checks, before entering a facility. In addition, every facility identified isolation units to accommodate infected offenders. Offenders who test positive are isolated until they test negative. Staff who test positive are sent home on leave and must test negative twice before time for work. All staff who’ve close experience of a positive are sent home for two weeks of quarantine. Everyone entering a quarantine unit, isolation unit, or other area where they touch the virus must wear personal protective equipment. Here are some other steps we’ve taken up to protect staff and residents: https://doc.mo.gov/media-center/newsroom/covid-19 Karen Pojmann, Missouri Department of Corrections spokesperson