‘Mass murder on a national scale’: New advert attacks Trump’s comments on virus testing

A new political advert has called Donald Trump’s attitude towards slowing down coronavirus testing down “mass murder”.

The video advert from political action committee MediasTouch hit out at Mr Trump’s latest claims that asked “his people” to “slow the testing down” at his campaign rally on Saturday, branding the president’s attitude “mass murder on a national scale.”

The one-minute video compiles a number of clips of Mr Trump as well as other officials discussing testing, with footage from his latest rally juxtaposed with interviews of aides and scientific advisers.





The clips feature’s some footage of Mr Trump at his first campaign rally in three months in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where that he called the method “a double-edged sword”.

“Here’s the bad part: when you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people, you’re going to find more cases. So I said to my people, slow the testing down please,” Mr Trump said at the rally.

A quantity of Mr Trump’s officials rebuked media coverage of the comments, insisting that the president was joking and that the tone was “tongue in cheek”.

However, the president reasserted his view and contradicted some of his closest aides’ statement’s that the comments were in jest.

“I don’t kid,” Mr Trump told reporters on Tuesday as he left the White House for a visit to Arizona, again calling Covid-19 testing a “double-edged sword” because more testing reveals more positive cases.

Top infectious infection expert Anthony Fauci undercut Mr Trump’s claims on Tuesday, insisting that health policy advisers had not been told to decelerate testing.

“None of us have ever been told to slow down on testing. That just is a fact,” Mr Fauci told a House committee.

Conservative anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project also used the president’s testing comments against him in its latest video.

“The most deceptive, lying president in history finally told the truth,” a voiceover in the location said. “Somehow, it was more shocking than all his deceptions,” the video said.

Across the united states, at least 26 states recorded daily increases in the amount of coronavirus cases compared to the other day.

More than 2.3 million people in the country have already been infected with the novel coronavirus, probably the most of any country on earth, with a death toll of more than 120,000.

Worldwide there has been almost 9,200,000 infections of the novel coronavirus infection and very nearly 500,000 deaths.

The Trump campaign hasn’t yet replied to obtain comment on the advert.