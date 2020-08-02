Mass. health officials report 353 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths

Massachusetts health officials report 353 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths Updated: 6: 17 PM EDT Aug 2,2020

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported an additional 353 validated cases of COVID-19 and validated 11 new COVID-19- associated deaths throughout the state Sunday, bringing the state's validated coronavirus death toll to 8,417In addition to the overall of 110,430 validated cases in Massachusetts, state health officials likewise reported 65 new likely cases for an overall of 8,028 likely cases. Click here to see a visual take a look at COVID-19 data.LIST: Updated town-by-town breakdown launched by state As of Sunday, 406 clients with the coronavirus were hospitalized in Massachusetts, a boost of 37 clients in relation to what the state reportedSaturday Of those clients, 68 were reported to be in an extensive care system.As of July 29, weekly information reveals that 97,595 clients have actually been launched from seclusion, indicating they are thought about to have actually recuperated from the virus.New information is released daily around 4 p.m.