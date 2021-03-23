Colorado’s latest mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic opened Mon at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, vaccinating about 500 people on its first day.

That is one of six state-operated mass vaccination treatment centers expected to open in the coming weeks.

Gov. Jared Polis said the drive-thru medical clinic will distribute 2,000 vaccines Tuesday or more to 6,000 each day within the next two weeks.

“Our company is so excited to make it simpler, easier,” Polis said. “It creates it incredibly easy to obtain a vaccine. The whole lot takes 20 to thirty minutes.”

The Business City clinic will most probably Sundays through Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meetings will be required and available at centura.org/vaccine.

The to begin the mass clinics opened the other day at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs and Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.

More clinics are collection to open Wed at the Ranch in Loveland and on Apr 1 at Ball Arena in Denver.

All six clinics are expected to use through June to provide first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

“It’s important that people all get vaccinated,” said Centura Health CEO Peter Banko, who is partnering on three of the mass vaccine treatment centers. “We each play an important part in this technique.”

Colorado offers vaccines to everyone in stages 1A through 1B.4 of their state distribution plan.

Phase 1B.4 opened Fri, including those age 50 and over, people who have high-risk conditions and front-line essential personnel in food service, travel, manufacturing, journalism, education and state and municipality.

As of Friday, 155,869 Denver residents have obtained the first dosage of a COVID-19 vaccine and 94,250 are fully vaccinated.

“There’s nothing beats seeing the happiness on people’s encounters as they vaccinated and protected,” Polis said. “You could help end this pandemic and protect yourself and your family.”