Mass brawl of up to 200 people breaks out on Exmouth beach

A mass brawl involving up to 200 people broke out in the front of horrified families at a beach in Exmouth yesterday.

Police were called to the beauty spot at Orcombe Point in Devon after receiving reports a ‘large scale altercation’ involving a crowd of sun-seekers.

Officers from all available local units of Devon and Cornwall Police rushed to the scene and broke up the fight shortly before 7pm.

A mother who witnessed the brawl said she was ‘lost for words’.

She told The Mirror: ‘It was definitely shocking behaviour. I witnessed the fights between 5pm and 7.45pm, I will be literally lost for words.

‘As we were leaving my son got knocked in to while these were fighting in massive groups!

‘Would easily say 200 people plus it was as horrendous.’

Another beach-goer said she felt forced to leave the beach due to the large numbers.

She said: ‘There are huge crowds at Exmouth beach. Police arrived there as we left, we didn’t see a lot as there clearly was no parking, but you can find huge crowds as if there clearly was some sort of festival.’

East Devon MP Simon Jupp said he was appalled by the incident and reminded people now could be not the full time for mass gatherings.

A dispersal notice has been applied in the area until Friday morning to stop similar incidents occurring again.

One eyewitness told DevonLive that four police cars were heading towards the beach just after 8.30pm, with blue lights on.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokeswoman said: ‘It’s believed that there have been a number of fights in this altercation and was further reported that there was anti-social behaviour seen throughout the course of the afternoon.

‘A number of units attended the beach and sea front in which a dispersal notice was applied by police and will remain until Friday morning, so as to decrease the likelihood of recurring incidents.

‘A small number of people had to be dispersed by officers as the majority dispersed of their particular accord.’

Yesterday, the beach at Orcombe Point was referred to as looking such as a ‘festival’ as huge crowds of people soaked up the sun.

Police were also present at the scene earlier in the day this afternoon speaking to teenagers who were in a large group, but it isn’t known if this is related to the reports of ‘fighting’.

Social distancing measures currently still stand at two-metres and you are merely allowed to gather in groups of six, so long as you observe the rules.

It came as temperatures in your community soared yesterday, making it officially the hottest day of the season so far.