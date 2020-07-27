Mass brawl in Sheffield sees men and women hurl bricks, planks and garden chairs at each other

Three individuals were hurt after a massive street battle broke out in Sheffield with individuals tossing bricks, planks and garden chairs at eachother

Shocking video footage reveals lots of individuals spread along the street in South Yorkshire assaulting each other and shouting and screaming can be heard.

Amid the mayhem, one partially nude guy on the ground can be seen trying to ward off another guy who is striking him with a wood stick while others toss punches.

One lady signs up with the huge battle, waving a big slab of wood at a male holding a damaged wood broom

Another lady then appears with a big piece of wood which she starts swinging around, looking like if she is trying to strike a male holding a damaged wood broom.

A group of women, one equipped with a brick, can likewise be seen battling with a male and he appears to strike among them in the face.

At least 3 men start escaping up the street far from the women prior to getting damaged wood chairs in the street and beating individuals with them.

Police were contacted us to the mass brawl on Saturday at around 4.10 pm and 3 individuals are thought to have actually sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

One 48- year-old papa reported his cars and truck was harmed throughout the street battle and another 24- year-old stated he got back to discover his wood chairs missing out on and later on saw what appeared like his garden furnishings being utilized throughout thebrawl

Officers are examining the reason for the brawl, which is not yet clear.

Yorkshire Live reports that some residents in the location think the battle was triggered by a bad blood. Others stated it was brought on by some ‘kids playing in the street’.

The newest violence follows a numerous shootings in the city and a young boy was stabbed in the arm in EndcliffePark

South Yorkshire Police has actually been approached for remark.