Mass brawl at NSW jail leaves ’12 people injured’ – with one airlifted to hospital

Multiple people have been injured after a jail brawl at a New South Wales correctional facility.

The stabbing incident broke out at Lithgow Correctional Centre within the Blue Mountains, west of Sydney, on Sunday.

A 36-year-outdated male inmate is being airlifted to Westmead Hospital with a number of stab wounds to the chest and head accidents.

A 36-year-outdated male inmate is being airlifted to Westmead Hospital with a number of stab wounds to the chest and head accidents

The stabbing incident broke out at Lithgow Correctional Centre (pictured) within the Blue Mountains, west of Sydney, on Sunday

It is believed the person has been positioned into an induced coma, 7News stories.

At least twelve people are believed to be injured within the brawl with 9 people at the moment being assessed.

Multiple NSW Ambulance crews are at the moment on the scene at the utmost-safety males’s jail.

More to come