Mass brawl at NSW jail leaves ’12 people injured’ – with one airlifted to hospital

Mass brawl between inmates at a most-safety NSW jail leaves ’12 people injured’ – with one airlifted to hospital after being stabbed a number of occasions
- Mass brawl at Lithgow Correctional Centre has left at least 12 people injured
- Incident broke out on Sunday at the jail within the Blue Mountains, west of Sydney
- An inmate has been airlifted to Westmead Hospital and is in an induced coma
Multiple people have been injured after a jail brawl at a New South Wales correctional facility.
The stabbing incident broke out at Lithgow Correctional Centre within the Blue Mountains, west of Sydney, on Sunday.
A 36-year-outdated male inmate is being airlifted to Westmead Hospital with a number of stab wounds to the chest and head accidents.
The stabbing incident broke out at Lithgow Correctional Centre (pictured) within the Blue Mountains, west of Sydney, on Sunday
It is believed the person has been positioned into an induced coma, 7News stories.
At least twelve people are believed to be injured within the brawl with 9 people at the moment being assessed.
Multiple NSW Ambulance crews are at the moment on the scene at the utmost-safety males’s jail.
