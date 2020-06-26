Mass beach brawl in Ogmore-by-Sea sees two arrested

A mass brawl involving more than 100 people breaking lockdown rules on a beach has been referred to as a ‘contagion of stupidity’ that ended with two arrests.

Huge crowds of young adults flocked to the seafront in sunlight before a fight broke out between them.

Mobile phone footage shows punches being thrown as screaming may be heard in the background.

Chaotic scenes in Bridgend show youths brawling on the beach in Ogmore-by-Sea on Thursday

The violent scene erupted at Ogmore-by-Sea in Bridgend, South Wales, on Thursday evening.

South Wales Police urged parents to ‘check where your young ones are’ after reports of ‘large amounts of young people’ gathering.

Two men in their 20s were arrested and police say one person was injured.

Footage of the brawl sparked a backlash on social media as locals slammed piles of rubbish that have been left behind.

One had written: ‘This is usually disgusting presently there wasn’t any kind of need of the. You ought to be ashamed of her.’

Another said: ‘Disgraceful and by your own actions right now threatens another wave and much more lockdown actions! Great in addition to thank you!’

Lockdowns regulations in Wales say folks can fulfill just one additional household exterior and should not really travel exterior their geographic area.

South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Alun Michael explained the landscape as a ‘contagion of stupidity’ and mentioned people were ‘completely ignoring the chance to general public health’.

He mentioned: ‘We want people to make use of common sense which has been the attribute in to the south Wales through the entire pandemic currently. It appears to becoming a little apart.’