Mason Mount says Chelsea team-mate Tammy Abraham ‘could have a chance’ as an NBA player | NBA News

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount says his team-mate Tammy Abraham “could have a chance” as an NBA player.

Mount signed up with Sky Sports NBA by means of video conference and was asked to select a footballer with the prospective to hoop in the NBA and a baller with the abilities to make it in the Premier League.

“Which footballers could make it in the NBA? My team-mate Tammy Abraham could have a chance,” he stated. “He is high and into his basketball so I believe he might perhaps do OK.

Mount commemorates with team-mate Tammy Abraham



“An NBA player who could be a footballer? That’s tough. (Atlanta Hawks guard) Trae Young, maybe. I am a big fan of the younger players coming through and I watch them play. He is small, tricky and has good ability. Yeah, maybe Trae Young.”



















The NBA season is all set to resume on July 30 at the Disney’s Wide World of Sports complex in main Florida without any fans present. Mount, who has actually appeared in all 7 of Chelsea’s video games after the Premier League rebooted behind closed doors in June, is much better put than the majority of to encourage NBA gamers how to deal with such alien conditions.

“You have got to be ready for the change and the different atmosphere you are going into,” he stated. “It is very different without the fans there. Without the people that come and watch you play, you have to create that atmosphere within the team. You have got to be ready to start quickly.”

One function of Premier League video games given that the reboot has actually been the existence of beverages breaks midway through each half, a move that echoes using timeouts in the NBA.

“It has been a good help,” Mount stated. “That three-minute break allows you to have a drink, analyse the game and speak to the manager and see what we can do better. They have that in the NBA with (timeouts). I think it can be introduced (more regularly) in football and going forward may be something they bring in. It definitely helps.”

Earlier this year, Mount gotten an NBA- associated increase of his own when Cleveland Cavaliers huge male Larry Nance Jr called the 21- year-old midfielder as his preferred player, stating he was “so creative”.

Nance, together with New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart, adhere Chelsea fans and Mount values their assistance.

“(Hart and Nance) have both been to Chelsea games. I have seen them both after our matches,” he stated. “It’s good to see people from a different athletic background coming to watch our games. Obviously, we watch their games as well so we have that link. I speak to Josh and Larry quite a bit and they are good guys. I get on really well with them.”

Who is Mount support to win the NBA title? “There are some strong teams, especially the Lakers. They have had a good run and have been doing very well with LeBron. They are up there as that strong force that everyone will find tough to beat. I think the Lakers have got a good chance of winning the championship,” he stated.

“Giannis versus LeBron is a Finals everyone wants to see. The Bucks vs the Lakers is a match-up that could maybe happen.”

