Mason Greenwood: The Man Utd teenager on the road to becoming a great

“That’ll be someone ringing about Mason, to see if he will be playing,” his spouse Julie would state each time the phone called.

Greenwood has, plainly, constantly made an impression on the pitch.

Since those carefree days as a lightning fast striker playing near his home town of Bradford, the 18-year-old has actually ended up being an important member of an improving United, scoring objectives, assisting the group rise the league and, over the last month, spoke about as the next great English skill.

He might likewise assist United reach the Europa League last, must Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s guys conquer Sevilla in Sunday’s semifinal. Scoring 10 league objectives in an outstanding launching season, Greenwood is just the 3rd teenager to score 10 or more English Premier League objectives in a single project. Former England captain Alan Shearer has actually stated Greenwood might usurp him as the EPL’s record scorer. According to previous Liverpool gamer and now football expert Jamie Redknapp, those at United who have actually dealt with the teenager state he is among the finest the club has actually ever seen, while another previous England star, Gary Lineker, has stated it “won’t be long” up until Greenwood is chosen by England supervisorGareth Southgate The list of admirers appears limitless. But those who follow United carefully have actually understood about a young gamer called Greenwood coming …

