Mason Greenwood: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Man Utd are not worried about striker burning out | Football News





Mason Greenwood has scored 16 goals in every competitions to date this season

Mason Greenwood is in no risk of suffering burn off out at Manchester United, insists head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 18-year-old has changed into a fixture in Solskjaer’s first team because the Premier League restart, continuing his impressive form along with his 16th goal of the summer season in United’s 3-0 make an impression on Aston Villa in midweek.

Solskjaer does not believe he could be currently overexerting Greenwood but accepts the club should manage the forward’s development over a long-term basis.

“At that age he has so much energy, he has no fear, you just want to play football. If we had a day off he’d probably go and play football with his mates,” said Solskjaer.

“I’m not worried about Mason this season, obviously we have to care for him over his career.

“He is a fantastic boy to work with and he just loves playing. He is getting rewards for his hard work.”

Solskjaer also says he did not entertain the thought of loaning Greenwood out at the beginning of the season because he always expected him to donate to the first-team with goals.

“We know what he is capable of and always trusted him to be a part of this squad and chip in with goals,” he added.

“We see it every day. He is really a natural footballer.

“The club know what they are doing with the education of players.”

