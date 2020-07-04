Mason Greenwood boosts Manchester United’s Champions League hopes with stunning double

The 18-year-old, widely considered perhaps one of the most exciting prospects to emerge from United’s academy lately, continued his brilliant run of form following the Premier League restart to just take his goal tally to 15 in every competitions for the current season.

It’s the first time an adolescent has scored 15 goals in a season for Manchester United since Wayne Rooney reached the milestone back in 2004-05.

Greenwood outshone his more experienced teammates to just take the Man of the Match award against Bournemouth — just rewards for a brilliant all-round performance.

What makes the youngster this kind of devastating threat is how comfortable that he feels attacking from either side, as evidenced by his sweetly-struck goals with either foot against Bournemouth.

Greenwood’s brace means he now has eight goals and an help in just seven Premier League starts in 2010.

“I’ve seen Wayne Rooney at the same age and Mason is a specialist finisher and specialist goalscorer,” manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær told reporters after the match.

“He knows exactly what to complete with the ball when that he’s on the pitch. If he shoots, he’ll score. He’s going to progress and his general play has improved.

“I don’t wish to compare to Wazza [Rooney] or [Cristiano] Ronaldo, I don’t think that’s fair. The boy will generate his or her own career doing it his own way I’m sure Mason will have an incredible career aswell.”

The Portuguese maestro

Though he may have experienced the limelight stolen from him on Saturday, United’s newest signing, Bruno Fernandes, continued his brilliant begin to life at Old Trafford with yet another goal and an assist.

The Portuguese star set up Greenwood’s first goal, before firing in a stunning free kick in the next half to take his total number of goals and assists to 10 in only his first nine games in the Premier League.

Only Eric Cantona and Robin van Persie have reached that total as quickly in Manchester United’s history. It was a suitably accomplished performance for Fernandes after being named the club’s Player of the Month prior to start.

Despite the team going behind early to Junior Stanislas’ strike, Solskjær will be pleased with how his side performed once more.

Marcus Rashford’s penalty and Anthony Martial’s wonderful curling strike to the top corner gave the house side a commanding lead heading in to half time.

There was yet another scare as Josh King’s penalty in the beginning of the second half pulled the score back once again to 3-2, but United rallied well for a second time for you to pull away, as a result of Greenwood and Fernandes.

The victory lifts Manchester United to the top four, though Chelsea could regain the position with a victory in its game at hand against lowly Watford afterwards Saturday.