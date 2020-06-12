Mason City employee under investigation for alleged racist social media comments | Latest News

In a comment in regards to the matter, City Administrator Aaron Burnett said that the city understands the employee’s Facebook posts and the comments within the posts are offensive and racist.

“The City of Mason City does not support these statements in any way and takes very serious the type of this content of the post [but] cannot discuss the details of an active personnel investigation,” Burnett said in a phone interview.

When asked directly whether it was specifically Jacobson being investigated by the city, Burnett replied, “You have the post there.”

The city’s employee handbook says that any known or suspected violation of its social media policy could cause disciplinary action, up to and including termination.