Masks cause communication gap in the deaf community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – People that are deaf or hard of hearing have experienced trouble adjusting to masks and here in Huntsville that community is trying to locate a way to bridge that communication gap.

Elizabeth Wharry came to WHNT with a plea for the average man or woman, just to take note.

“My main concern is that I read lips, and with a mask, I can`t see what you`re saying,” Wharry said.

COVID-19 has transformed our lives drastically, even though we’re taking the necessary precautions, for the hard of hearing or death, this causes a frustrating barrier.

“All I’m asking the American public is, please either project so that I will hear you or pull your mask down so that I can read what you`re saying. “

Elizabeth joked saying that she was an introvert and didn’t mind the social distance, but she said it is possible to still be six feet or maybe more away so she can read your lips.

She asks that people show patience when you come in contact with someone who’s deaf or hard of hearing.

“Whether you wear your mask or perhaps not, that`s your organization, I respect that, but understand for me personally it creates a communication barrier. “

Her story is just among dozens here in the deaf community and she hopes that her speaking out she can be an unofficial advocate for many who are too timid to express something.

“That’s why I’m here to create awareness to the public, we`re perhaps not ignoring you, we literally cannot hear you. “

She says those people who are deaf or can’t hear well aren’t being rude, just that masks make voices muffled. People tend to speak more in to the mask than projecting their voice, so it’s even harder to understand.

To make outings easier she’s asking retailers to consider background noises like music. Those cause auditory fatigue and makes a vacation to the store not too pleasant.

“When I go to a store, I don`t wear my hearing aid. Because of the auditory fatigue that presents a danger to me if there`s a danger in the store.”

Elizabeth knows that not everybody knows American Sign Language, but to be aware and patient. There’s other ways to communicate, like with a pen and pad.

But when you’re without that, speak up or show your lips, at a safe distance of course.