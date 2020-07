Maskless woman flips off pizza shop employees, runs over cop’s foot: report

At that point, she reportedly ran over a police officer’s foot with her pickup truck.

The incident occurred Thursday at Jet’s Pizza in Grand Haven, Mich., Fox 4 KC reports. The suspect, who has been identified as Tammy Rose North, allegedly became upset after one of the restaurant’s workers asked her to wear a mask.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a mandate on July 10 that requires residents to wear a mask in indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor spaces, Detroit Free Press reports.

North allegedly responded to the face mask request by sticking her hands underneath the plexiglass barrier at the counter and flipping off employees, Fox 4 reports. She also reportedly kicked another customer that attempted to intervene.

By the time Grand Haven Department of Public Safety Officer Everado Pedroza Jr. arrived, North was getting into her pickup truck, MLive reports. Pedroza reportedly ordered her to stop.

At this point, North allegedly back over the officer’s foot with her truck, police said. The officer was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to fully recover.

North was later taken into custody and has been charged with fleeing and eluding police, resisting and obstructing, and disturbing the peace.