Maskless Nancy Pelosi Under Fire For Getting A Blowout Inside A Closed California Salon!

Turns out more political leaders than simply Donald Trump are living by the mantra “do as I say, not as I do” nowadays!

Top Democrat and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is under proverbial fire after getting captured red-handed going to a beauty parlor for a wash and blowout regardless of regional San Francisco regulations needing beauty parlors to keep closed from the general public in the middle of the continuous coronavirus pandemic. Not a terrific appearance!

Fox News very first gotten security electronic camera video today from eSalon in San Francisco, time-stamped to Monday afternoon at 3:08 pm PT, which revealed the political juggernaut strolling through the area with damp hair– and without a mask over her mouth or nose. Girl, truly?! A hairdresser was seen following behind her, using a black face mask.

It’s a fast clip (listed below), however it’s far from safe:

UGH!!!

It might not look like much to you, however it is SUCH a hypocritical relocation relative to what Democrats like Pelosi have (properly!) been preaching throughout this entire pandemic about remaining at house, social distancing, and preventing high-traffic, close-quarters locations like beauty parlors– particularly without using a mask.

