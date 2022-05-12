According to Yerkir.am, a masked Special Forces detachment, masked, broke into the house of ARF Supreme Body member of Armenia, former MP Suren Manukyan, located on Tigran Mets Avenue in Yerevan, Yerkir.am reports.

The secretary of the NA “Armenia” faction Artsvik Minasyan, who is also there, informed that they do not know what case he is in.

“It is obvious that these days it is the next staging of a political show, when Nikol Pashinyan, not having any other opportunity to present the reality, to leave power, tries to capture the law enforcement system,” he said.

This is another action, the purpose of which is to extend Nikol Pashinyan’s rule, said Artsvik Minasyan, also trying to stop the ARF activity.

“It is an abnormality, one day everyone will answer,” the deputy stated.

Details in the video ․



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kbGOC7Bw8xA: