Masked models: Bangkok motor show opens with COVID-19 protocols in place

The first major auto show to take place since the coronavirus pandemic began is enforcing health and safety measures that include the wearing of masks or face shields. Thailand has gone seven weeks without reporting any locally transmitted cases of the virus.

Chaiwat Subprasom/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Chaiwat Subprasom/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

“This is more than the motor show, but also Thailand’s reputation because the other event organizers will be watching,” Prachin Eamlumnow, chief executive of head organizer of the event, Grand Prix International, told Reuters.

Wang Guoan/China News Service via Getty Images

Wang Guoan/China News Service via Getty Images

Most of the models appear to have opted for clear plastic face shields, while showgoers are required to wear face coverings and check into booths with smartphone apps to limit access and perform contact tracing.

