masked men arrest protesting Belarusian students By Reuters

Students of Minsk State Linguistic University go to a rally in assistance of their apprehended fellows in Minsk



(Reuters) – Masked security representatives dragged students off the streets and bundled them into vans as brand-new demonstrations broke out versus Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday on the 4th weekend because his disputed re-election.

Up to 30 individuals were apprehended for participating in unauthorized demonstrations, Russian news firm TASS priced quote the Minsk cops as stating.

Draped in red-and-white opposition flags, students staged demonstrations in a number of locations in the capital, consisting of outside the Minsk State Linguistic Institute where cops had actually apprehended 5 individuals on Friday, regional media video revealed.

Elsewhere masked men dragged away students who had actually collected at a restaurant in Karl Marx Street in the centre of Minsk, while a few of the protesters screamed “tribunal!”, according to video revealed by news outlet TUT.BY.

Thousands of ladies later on held a different march through Minsk in the afternoon, screaming “hands off the children” as one of their mottos.

One lady increased to masked security requires standing in a line, revealing them images of protesters with contusions on their bodies. The federal government has …