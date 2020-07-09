Mask Trump, unmask his taxes (opinion)

But if you’re the President of the United States, and the Supreme Court tells you that the accountant must — maybe — start directly relevant tax returns to a legitimately appointed criminal grand jury of a sovereign authority, New York City? You have a Twitter tantrum.

The President is correct about one thing in his tweet. Arguments will continue. Even in the Vance case, from New York, the Supreme Court sent the case back again to a lower court and will permit the President and his attorneys to argue on more narrow grounds against the subpoena. In the connected matter, the court also remanded cases involving Congressional committee subpoenas. If and when the New York prosecutor gets access to the returns, people likely won’t; this would participate a strictly confidential grand jury process. Perhaps most of all, none of the will get resolved before November’s election.

Thus the insanity will continue. Years of delay, millions of dollars in cost, the rule of law stretched to the breaking point, all to attempt to prevent our elected President from doing just what a great many people have already done, whether willingly or without choice.