Mask sales spike in Victoria as the state braces for a second coronavirus wave

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* Australia has recorded its first coronavirus demise in a month after a Victorian man in his 80s died from the illness, bringing the nationwide tally to 103.

* Victoria has recorded 20 new instances on Wednesday, 10 in NSW – excluding one beforehand reported case.

* Nearly 70 per cent of people that died from coronavirus in Australia had pre-existing situations such as hypertension, dementia and diabetes.

* Australian Defence Force personnel are to be despatched to Melbourne to assist whereas Victoria has ramped up testing to 20,000 folks per day.

* Meanwhile, Coles and Wooloworths have been pressured to reinstate buying limits on important gadgets, together with rest room paper, amid renewed panic shopping for.

ECONOMICS

* Two thirds of companies have collected much less income than this time final 12 months as a result of coronavirus restrictions, new ABS knowledge exhibits.

* Australia has maintained its AAA debt issuer credit standing with the massive three world rankings companies.

SPORT

* The AFL is about to announce Perth as the subsequent hub on Thursday, with Collingwood and Geelong to hitch West Coast and Fremantle for a block of video games at Optus Stadium.

* Essendon participant Conor McKenna returned one other destructive virus check on Tuesday night time after testing optimistic final week.

EASING OF RESTRICTIONS

* The nationwide cupboard has a three-phase plan to ease restrictions in the coming weeks and months. It’s as much as states and territories to find out when to ease them.

KEY DATES

* JUNE 26 – Tasmania to shift to stage three restrictions, lifting indoor and outside gathering limits however protecting houses to 20 visits. Also again on is neighborhood sport, contact coaching and casinos, gaming and markets are to reopen.

* JUNE 27 – WA to carry all gathering and venue patron limits however a two sq. metre rule will stay.

* JUNE 29 – SA to maneuver to stage three of lifting virus restrictions and huge venues like Adelaide Oval will likely be allowed as much as 50 per cent regular capability.

* JULY 1 – NSW resumes neighborhood sport and can scrap a 50-person cap on indoor venues. Nationally, sporting venues with 40,000 seats will likely be allowed as much as 25 per cent capability

* JULY 10 – Queensland to reopen borders depending on case numbers

* JULY 12 – Victoria to ease limits from 20 to 50 folks at eating places, cafes and pubs

* JULY 17 – NT to reopen its borders

* July 18 – WA to carry all remaining virus restrictions besides border closures.

* JULY 20 – SA to open its borders to NSW, VIC and the ACT.

* Late July – Tasmania prone to open its borders

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia has recorded 7521 instances on Wednesday with 494 nonetheless energetic and no instances in SA, Tasmania, ACT or the NT.

* The nationwide demise toll is 103: NSW 50, Victoria 20, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Qld residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of each states).

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: a minimum of 9,361,469

* Deaths: a minimum of 479,910

* Recovered: a minimum of 5,047,420

Data present as of 1730 AEST June 24, taking in federal authorities and state/territory authorities updates, the Johns Hopkins virus tracker and Worldometer.

– Australian Associated Press