On February 26, at 6:35 pm, a citizen who called 1-02 reported that gold jewelry had been stolen from his BMW car on Heratsi Street in Masis. The report was passed to the Masis police department, from where the operative group immediately left for the scene.

It was not a secret, but an open theft. The robbery took place at 18.20. After closing the jewelry store, the owner placed the jewelry in the car seat, and while he was walking and sitting in the BMW, he heard a woman screaming that the jewelry had been taken away … The old driver turned around and noticed that the jewelry was nowhere else! He noticed the young man disappearing in the direction of the yards.

The loss was big – more than 12 million drams. One of the first questions that interested the law enforcement was the following. Has the shopkeeper always moved the jewelry the same way? The answer was expected every day.

The incident was a robbery, but it was not possible to find out anything definite about the robber. Everything happened quickly and unexpectedly, it was clear that it was not an unexpected robbery.

A criminal case was initiated, and the criminal investigators of Masis took all the necessary measures. On February 28, he was found and taken by car to the Masis Police Department.

Subsequent measures revealed that the man from Marmarashen had visited the shopkeeper on different days to make sure that he always took the jewelry with him. He planned his steps, he also marked the way of safe escape through the streets and yards without video surveillance devices. The car was parked in a deaf place, away from prying eyes.

The young man from Marmarashen has been arrested, the theft has been partially found, measures are being taken to find the other part.

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case continues.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bbISjMvOQko: