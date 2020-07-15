Maryland uncovers $501M in coronavirus unemployment fraud

The Maryland operation involved more than 47,500 fraudulent claims and totaled over $501 million, according to Hogan.

“The state of Maryland has uncovered a massive, sophisticated criminal enterprise involving widespread identity theft and coordinated fraudulent unemployment insurance claims in Maryland,” Hogan said during a news conference.

Hogan added that hawaii, in “exposing this illegal scheme and notifying the federal authorities, has helped shed light on related fraudulent criminal activities in at least a dozen other states” spread out “across the country.”

After finding “an unusual increase in out of state, federal pandemic unemployment assistance claims,” the Maryland Department of Labor discovered the claims, “which were involving massive identity theft, attempting to utilize stolen identities and the personal information of innocent and unsuspecting individuals, which was apparently acquired from previous national data breaches,” Hogan said.