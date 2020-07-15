Maryland uncovers $501M in coronavirus unemployment fraud

The Maryland operation involved more than 47,500 fraudulent claims and totaled over $501 million, according to Hogan.
“The state of Maryland has uncovered a massive, sophisticated criminal enterprise involving widespread identity theft and coordinated fraudulent unemployment insurance claims in Maryland,” Hogan said during a news conference.
Hogan added that hawaii, in “exposing this illegal scheme and notifying the federal authorities, has helped shed light on related fraudulent criminal activities in at least a dozen other states” spread out “across the country.”
After finding “an unusual increase in out of state, federal pandemic unemployment assistance claims,” the Maryland Department of Labor discovered the claims, “which were involving massive identity theft, attempting to utilize stolen identities and the personal information of innocent and unsuspecting individuals, which was apparently acquired from previous national data breaches,” Hogan said.
Hogan said the department straight away notified Maryland US Attorney Robert Hur and the usa Labor Department’s inspector general, and has “been coordinating with them on this ongoing investigation.”
CNN has reached out to both offices for comment.
Hogan stressed that the state’s Labor Department hadn’t had its unemployment insurance information system breached and Maryland applicants’ information was not compromised. The department has successfully administered $4.3 billion in unemployment help more than 489,000 Maryland applicants, that he added, later thanking the department because of its successful efforts to “save the taxpayers a half billion dollars.”