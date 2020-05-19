Maryland teen dies of coronavirus-related complications, mom claims: ‘I am so lost right now’

Last week, 15-year-old Dar’yana Dyson, of Dundalk, started to really feel unwell, telling her mom, Kandice Knight, that her abdomen was upset and she or he didn’t have an urge for food. Eventually, she was taken to an area hospital, with one WBAL-TV anchor saying on Twitter she was handled at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

At the hospital, Dar’yana reportedly developed shortness of breath and a rash — the latter of which has been reported in pediatric COVID-19 sufferers with “pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome in kids,” or MIS-C. The syndrome has been paralleled to Kawasaki illness, a situation that causes swelling in medium-sized arteries all through the physique.

Several kids throughout the U.S. and overseas have developed the sickness in current weeks, with specialists warning extra circumstances of the Kawasaki disease-like inflammatory situation are prone to emerge because the virus continues to unfold. The rising quantity of circumstances has prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) final week to problem an advisory concerning MIS-C.

The situation has been stated to have an effect on kids who take a look at constructive for a present or current an infection by SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes a COVID-19 an infection. Knight informed local news station FOX 45 that her daughter examined constructive for virus antibodies.

Dar’yana was positioned on a ventilator shortly after arriving on the hospital however died just a few days later, WBAL-TV reported.

“It occurred so quick. I by no means thought that taking my daughter to the hospital for a abdomen ache that I would not be strolling out of there together with her,” Knight informed WBAL-TV.

“I’m so lost right now I don’t even know what to say,” she informed another news outlet. “It was the worst factor I ever may’ve skilled in my life.”

The Maryland Department of Health has since up to date its COVID-19 information dashboard to mirror the demise of at the least one baby under the age of 19 in the state.

In response to her daughter’s demise, Knight is urging different dad and mom to take the virus significantly.

“They really don’t believe it until it hits close to home,” she stated. “I was one of those people.”