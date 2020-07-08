Maryland student who took up garbage collector job to support family goes to Harvard Law School

A Maryland student who woke up each morning at 4 a.m. for his garbage collector job to support his family has been accepted into Harvard Law School.

Rehan Staton, 18, from Bowie, Maryland, will begin classes at the prestigious law school this fall after overcoming numerous obstacles in life that very nearly led to him giving up on his dreams.

After a turbulent upbringing, where his mother abandoned him, his father struggled to make ends meet to support him and his brother, and his hopes of becoming a specialist boxer were cut short by a major injury, Staton took up a job at Bates Trucking & Trash Removal sanitation company as a garbage collector.

He said it was here that his ex-convict colleagues and the business owner’s son Brent Bates saw his potential and helped him get the break he deserved.

‘It was initially in my life people were lifting me up for the sake of lifting me up and not because I was good at sports,’ Staton told CNN.

‘Throughout my entire life… most of the people in my own life who I was supposed to look up to were the ones who always downplayed me and made me feel bad about myself,’ that he said.

‘I had to go to the ‘bottom’ of the social hierarchy – that’s to say formerly incarcerated sanitation workers – in order to be uplifted.’

Staton said he’d a pretty uneventful, stable ‘solidly middle class upbringing’ in Bowie until his mother walked out on his family and left the united states when that he was eight years old.

As an individual parent, Staton told CNN his father struggled to financially support him and his brother Reggie, 27.

His dad was often out working two or even three jobs at any given time to keep a roof over their heads and put food on the table.

‘I was not eating meals every day and my dad was working on a regular basis,’ that he told CNN.

‘Sometimes there’d be no electricity at home.’

The private school education Staton had enjoyed up to this time was no more a reality and, by the 7th grade, Staton’s grades suffered and something of his teachers recommended he be placed in special education.

The young boy turned to sports and nurtured a passion for athletics, martial arts and boxing.

Meanwhile, an aerospace engineer who his father met at a nearby community center offered to tutor him for free for the rest of the school year.

Staton’s opportunities seemed to be turning around.

He trained to be considered a professional boxer and his academics improved to the extent of him getting on the Honor Roll list and the teacher who recommended that he be put into special education apologizing to his father.

But, just as things were looking up, Staton was dealt another blow when his dreams of taking the game professional were dashed by a double shoulder injury in the 12th grade.

Then that he said that he was rejected from every college he applied to.

It was at this point he got the job at Bates Trucking & Trash Removal – which ended up being the best opportunity in disguise.

Staton’s colleagues, all whom besides the senior management were formerly incarcerated, encouraged and supported him to go to school.

Bates then introduced him to a professor at Bowie State University, who appealed the admissions board on his behalf and helped secure him a place.

His brother Reggie was a Bowie State sophomore during the time and chose to drop out to support the family so Staton could follow his dreams.

Staton then joined University of Maryland where that he thrived, becoming president of organizations and earning a 4.0 GPA before graduating in 2018.

He then proceeded to work in political consulting with the Robert Bobb Group while studying for the LSAT, before earning a place at several law schools including Harvard, Columbia, University of Pennsylvania, the University of Southern California, and Pepperdine.

‘When I look back inside my experiences, I prefer to believe I made the best of the worst situation,’ he told CNN.

‘Each tragedy I faced forced me out of my safe place, but I was luckily enough to have a support system to help me thrive in those predicaments.’

He especially credits his time working as a garbage collector, where he said he has never felt more supported in his life.

Staton wants to pass that support on to other young people by offering college counselling and tutoring to others facing adversity.