Maryland restaurant purchased ‘bumper tables’ that look like giant inner tubes to keep customers 6 feet apart – Armenian News

Fish Tales plans to seat company in a novel means when it reopens. Customers on the Maryland restaurant will get their very own “bumper table”, Insider studies.

The desk, designed for social distancing, is on wheels and encompasses a giant inner tube. Working like bumper automobiles, the customers will stay six feet apart at any time when two tubes hit.

“The whole idea is just to make people smile and give hope and do something fun,” Donna Harman, the restaurant’s proprietor, informed Insider.

The Ocean City restaurant plans to have the tubes in a roped-off space of its car parking zone. Harman purchased 10 tables and predicts that the realm may maintain up to 50.

Across Maryland, eating places are open for takeout, however eating in continues to be prohibited. Once that modifications, Fish Tales will reopen and incorporate the “bumper tables.”