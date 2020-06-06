Maryland police arrest, charge cyclist seen in video confronting youth over George Floyd flyers

Police say the suspect additionally pushed his bike towards a male member of the group, inflicting him to fall to the bottom.

After being situated by authorites, Brennan turned himself in Friday night and is now dealing with assault expenses, in keeping with FOX 5.

The 30-second video was shot by a teenage boy who was a pal of the woman and was given to Maryland-National Capital Park Police. They then launched images of the suspect and stated he was needed for assault.The video had been seen greater than 19 million instances.

Early Friday, police posted a tweet thanking the group for its assist. “Keep the tips coming and we will follow up,” the tweet stated.

Police say members of the group despatched a whole bunch of tricks to police this week.

“Contact was made with Mr. Brennan and his legal counsel earlier today. Consent was provided to search his home while members of the State’s Attorney’s Office and Park Police were present. Items of evidentiary value were seized. A subsequent arrest warrant was obtained and served on Mr. Brennan this evening after he voluntarily turned himself into detectives,” police stated in an announcement.

Brennan was charged with three counts of second-degree assault.

The boy and the woman had been posting flyers on the bike path that stated, “A man was lynched by police, What are you doing about it?” in keeping with Fox 5 DC. They had been with a 3rd teen, one other woman.

In the video, the woman, who cops say was attacked, is heard screaming “Get away from me!” as the person grabs her flyers.

The boy is heard saying, “Hey, leave her alone.”

The video then exhibits the person choosing up his bicycle and working in direction of the boy with it.

The boy informed FOX 5 that the person was “screaming at us, saying we are ‘inciting’ riots and calling us ‘deviants.’”

He informed the station the suspect additionally took a swing at him.