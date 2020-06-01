Maryland Pilot Expresses Frustrations Surrounding COVID-19 Pandemic With Skywriting – CBS Baltimore

A Maryland pilot and Towson University scholar took to the sky to specific his frustrations surrounding COVID-19, abandoning a powerful message.

19-year-old Greggor Hines mentioned he’s been flying since he was 9-years-old and bought his pilot’s license on the age of 16.

He mentioned it was a mixture of frustration and anger that made him share his emotions within the sky, nevertheless it got here as a shock to him as a result of he had no thought folks had been watching.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

“It was more of a spur of the moment kind of thing,” Hines mentioned. “I had been frustrated with the situation in general.”

In late April, flying in his dad’s Piper Grand Cherokee, he took off from Harford County Airport.

Hines mentioned he was pissed off about his faculty 12 months being disrupted and two of his buddies testing constructive for the virus

So he used a flight planning app and flew a posh path spelling out the phrases “blank COVID-19.”

“I thought it would be super difficult to get it, but once I got the hang of it you kind of get in the groove of learning how to make the letters,” Hines mentioned.

He mentioned the thought to share his frustrations got here to him whereas he was mid-air, however he had no thought fellow pilots had been watching as his flight path was getting picked up on-line.

“I started getting text messages in the middle of it asking what are you doing,” Hines mentioned. “It was really funny because I was surprised so many people had seen it already.”

Now, after about two months of on-line courses and his two buddies recovering from the virus, Hines mentioned his message stands agency.

“I just didn’t feel like any other word could bring across the same feeling,” he added.

For the most recent info on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or name 211. You can discover all of WJZ’s protection on coronavirus in Maryland here.