Maryland man may be first person successfully vaccinated against COVID-19

Now, early indications show the vaccine is working by stimulating the growth of antibodies at rates equal or higher to those who have the sickness, according to WJLA.

”There is a part of relief since it’s actually producing results, that the vaccine is producing antibodies,” Rach told the news headlines station.

Rach can not be certain he was presented with the actual vaccine or a placebo saline solution but after having a slight reaction from his second dose, he is convinced he is among the very few people in the world vaccinated against COVID-19, the outlet said.

He is a result of be tested in October to determine if he has immunity against the virus.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

If the trial proves successful, Pfizer said it’s going to produce 100 million doses before the end of the entire year and more when compared to a billion doses next year, WJLA reports.

CLICK HERE TO KEEP READING IN THE NEW YORK POST