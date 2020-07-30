Maryland expands mask-wearing requirements to all indoor public spaces

That consists of churches, workplaces and dining establishments. Masks will likewise be needed in outside spaces when it is not possible to preserve social distancing.

The order works on Friday at 5 p.m.

At a press conference, Hogan stated the brand-new guidelines are “fact-based, apolitical and solidly grounded in science,” according to The Baltimore Sun.

“While it can be an inconvenience, especially in the heat, wearing a mask is the single best mitigation strategy that we have to fight the virus,” Hogan included.

As of Wednesday, Maryland had 86,285 coronavirus cases. According to the state’s website, that’s a boost of 761 cases in a 24- hour duration.

Hogan likewise prompted homeowners to prevent going to some states with quickly increasing cases of coronavirus infections.

The travel advisory uses to mentions with favorable test rates of or greater than 10 percent. Those states consist of Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina and Texas, The Sun reported.

Hogan stated if individuals need to go to those states, they need to right away be evaluated upon returning to Maryland and quarantine themselves till finding out the outcomes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.