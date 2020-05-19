Maryland bar unveils rubber ring tables to ensure social distancing between customers

A Maryland bar has rolled out model new “social distancing tables” to ensure that its customers stay a protected distance aside whereas consuming.

Fish Tales in Ocean City, Maryland unveiled it’s ingenious innertube tables on wheels on a Facebook on Saturday whereas testing out the brand new contraptions.

The tables are supposed to keep social distancing between customers to assist stem the unfold of the coronavirus pandemic.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

According to Fox Business, they have been created with Revolution Event Design and Production

“We thought, ‘What could we engineer to put a smile on someone’s face while keeping them safe and a cocktail in hand?’” Erin Cermak, the proprietor of Baltimore-based Revolution Events, instructed the broadcaster. “And this is what happened.”

Read extra

The innertube tables on wheels rise about three ft from the bottom and are {custom} constructed with a PVC tabletop, an aluminium body, in accordance to the outlet.

“Everyone is just looking for a way to give their people some fun,” Ms Cermak mentioned.

The tables can be accessible to be used by customers at Fish Tales “whenever [they] are allowed to serve,” a girl within the Facebook video introduced.





The state remains to be working beneath a “Safer at Home” public well being advisory and non-contact pickup and supply stay “highly encouraged.”

It is reported that unbranded tables will price upwards of $400, with leases costing about $200 a day. The tables could be customized for an occasion or be custom-designed for an occasion or enterprise for an additional $100, in accordance to Fox Business.

“Necessity is the mother of invention,” Ms Cermak instructed the outlet.