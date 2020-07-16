Mary Trump’s book breaks record with mammoth sales

That figure, including pre-sales, in addition to e-books and audiobooks, is really a new record for Simon & Schuster, the company said.
The book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” went on sale Tuesday and portrays President Trump in a unflattering light.
Just two weeks ago, Simon & Schuster celebrated the success of still another Trump tell-all book, any particular one by former National Security Adviser John Bolton. The book, “The Room Where It Happened,” sold more than 780,000 copies
in its first week of sales.
It is rare for books to market hundreds of thousands of copies within a week of sales — and most books will never sell that many.
“Too Much and Never Enough” will join other books about Trump that became sensational best-sellers.
“Fear” by legendary journalist Bob Woodward had sold 900,000 copies
by the end of its first day of official sales. “A Higher Loyalty” by former FBI Director James Comey had sold 600,000 copies
by the end of its first week on store shelves. And “Fire & Fury,” the hit book by Michael Wolff, sold more than 1.7 million copies
by the full time it had been out for per month.
The sales reflect a significant appetite for books that offer inside accounts of the Trump administration.
In some cases, Trump or his allies have sought to block unflattering books about him, that may backfire and supply an additional publicity boost to the books.
Mary Trump faced litigation from Robert Trump, the President’s brother, who argued in court that it violated a confidentiality agreement linked to Fred Trump’s estate. But a New York judge ultimately allowed its release
.