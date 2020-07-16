Mary Trump’s book breaks record with mammoth sales

That figure, including pre-sales, in addition to e-books and audiobooks, is really a new record for Simon & Schuster, the company said.

The book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” went on sale Tuesday and portrays President Trump in a unflattering light.

Just two weeks ago, Simon & Schuster celebrated the success of still another Trump tell-all book, any particular one by former National Security Adviser John Bolton. The book, “The Room Where It Happened,” sold more than 780,000 copies in its first week of sales.

It is rare for books to market hundreds of thousands of copies within a week of sales — and most books will never sell that many.