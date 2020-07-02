Mary Trump tell-all can move forward with publication: judge

Supreme Court Judge Hal Greenwald issued the restraining order Tuesday on the book’s publication, pending a hearing next week, following the president’s younger brother, Robert Trump, filed a court action.

Robert Trump alleges Mary Trump is in violation of a non-disclosure agreement she signed in 2001 as part of money involving her inheritance from her grandfather.

MARY TRUMP’S PUBLISHER CLAIMS NO KNOWLEDGE OF NDA AFTER JUDGE’S HALT ORDER; SAYS TELL-ALL HAS SHIPPED

Justice Alan D. Scheinkman Wednesday failed to address if Mary Trump could be legally constrained by the confidentiality agreement but said Simon & Schuster is not bound by it, The New York Times reported.

“Unlike Ms. Trump, S&S has not agreed to surrender or relinquish any of its First Amendment rights,” Justice Scheinkman wrote, based on The Times.

Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp wrote in an affidavit Tuesday that the company hadn’t heard any such thing about a non-disclosure agreement until press printing had started on the book a few weeks prior.

Scheinkman said it’s “reasonable for a well-known and prominent family to collectively agree” to help keep “intimate family matters” private but added the non-disclosure agreement might be affected by Trump’s ascendence to the presidency, The Times reported.

“The legitimate interest in preserving family secrets may be one thing for the family of a real estate developer, no matter how successful,” he wrote. “It is another matter for the family of the president of the United States.” He added he might have to browse the book before ruling on whether she violated the NDA.

After the Wednesday reversal, Simon & Schuster create a statement that read: “We support Mary L. Trump’s right to tell her story in ‘Too Much and Never Enough,’ a work of great interest and importance to the national discourse that fully deserves to be published for the benefit of the American public,” The Times reported. “As all know, there are well-established precedents against prior restraint and pre-publication injunctions.”

Mary Trump’s lawyer, Theodore J. Boutrous Jr., called the reversal “good news” and said he plans to file an appeal Thursday for his client based on “First Amendment and basic contract law.”

Mary Trump, the daughter of the president’s older brother Fred Trump Jr., who died in 1981, is a clinical psychologist and uses “her education, insight, and intimate familiarity” with the Trump family to explain a “nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse,” according to the book’s description on Amazon.com.

The book is already a bestseller on Amazon predicated on presales.

Earlier, Robert Trump’s lawyer, Charles Harder, said they’d “vigorously” litigate the case over Mary Trump’s “egregious conduct” but didn’t make public comment about Wednesday’s ruling.

He said she has caused “enormous damages” through her “breach of contract,” according to The Washington Post.

The Trump administration unsuccessfully sued former national security adviser John Bolton for breach of contract early in the day this month over his book in regards to the president. That book, “The Room Where It Happened,” was released a week ago.