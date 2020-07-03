Mary Trump surfaces in written testimony as fight over publication of her book rages on

“The New York Times’s detailed analysis and investigation revealed for the first time that the valuations on which I had relied in entering into the Settlement Agreement, and which were used to determine my compensation under the Agreement, were fraudulent,” Mary Trump said in an affidavit. “I relied on the false valuations provided to me by my uncles and aunt, and would never have entered into the Agreement had I known the true value of the assets involved.”

In an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo Thursday night, Mary Trump’s attorney Ted Boutrous said there’s no reason the court should continue steadily to uphold the confidentiality agreement.

“The settlement agreement that includes the nondisclosure agreement was the product of fraud, therefore it’s void, it can’t be enforced,” Boutrous said. “It’s one of the many reasons it’s just not worth the paper it’s printed on at this point.”

The latest court filings — which acknowledge Mary Trump was a source for the Times’ taxes investigation — reveal only teasers about what sorts of revelations could be tucked in her forthcoming tell-all.

Mary Trump’s solicitors said the book is her “own story about life as a member of the Trump family — a story that includes information about financial and familial misdeeds by the President of the United States and his siblings,” according to the filing Thursday. “This Book addresses issues of profound importance to our country, with critical insights concerning the President of the United States, his formative years, and his family’s financial dealings. Ms. Trump offers a personal perspective on President Trump — valuable eyewitness source material for historians and citizens.”

In her affidavit, Mary Trump claimed that she never envisioned the settlement agreement could one day prohibit her from telling her life story.

“I never believed that the Settlement Agreement resolving discrete financial disputes could possibly restrict me from telling the story of my life or publishing a book discussing anything contained in the Book, including the conduct and character of my uncle, the sitting President of the United States, during his campaign for re-election, my aunt Maryanne, a former federal judge, or my uncle Robert, a prominent public figure,” Mary Trump stated. “Moreover, my uncle, the President, has spoken out about our family and the will dispute on numerous occasions.”

Charles Harder, attorney for Robert Trump, did not instantly respond to a request for comment on Thursday’s filing.

Mary Trump’s attorneys declare that if the time and effort is to block potential injury to the family’s reputation, it’s already too late.

Robert Trump “is concerned that Ms. Trump will reveal details about her dealings with The New York Times, her difficult relationship with her family, and the Trump family’s financial dealings. But all of those facts have been made public,” Mary Trump’s solicitors said in a filing, citing the Times tax investigation along with other news coverage of your family. “Contemporaneous news reports surrounding Ms. Trump’s suit twenty years ago laid bare the rancorous relationship between the Trump family and Ms. Trump.”