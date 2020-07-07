Mary Trump levels scathing criticism of President in new book obtained by CNN

“Donald, following the lead of my grandfather and with the complicity, silence and inaction of his siblings, destroyed my father. I can’t let him destroy my country,” Mary Trump wrote in the book, a copy of that has been obtained by CNN.
The White House declined to discuss the book.
Mary Trump writes that some of the book is founded on her own memory, and in parts reconstructed some dialogue based on what she was told by some members of your family and others, in addition to legal documents, bank statements, tax returns along with other documents.
Mary Trump, an authorized clinical psychologist, writes that she voted for Hillary Clinton, and didn’t attend Trump’s election night party in 2016 because she “wouldn’t be able to contain my euphoria when Clinton’s victory was announced, and I didn’t want to be rude.”
Mary Trump writes that she didn’t simply take her uncle’s run for president seriously at first. “I didn’t think Donald took it seriously,” she wrote. “He simply wanted the free publicity for his brand.”
“‘He’s a clown,’ my aunt Maryanne said during one of our regular lunches at the time. ‘This will never happen,’ ” Mary Trump wrote.
Maryanne Trump Barry is just a former federal judge. CNN has reached out to her for comment.
After Mary Trump’s book was disclosed last month, the President’s younger brother Robert took legal action to block its publication.
The restraining order remains in place against Mary Trump, so she is struggling to comment publicly.
Her spokesman, Chris Bastardi, said Monday: “The act by a sitting president to muzzle a private citizen is just the latest in a series of disturbing behaviors.”