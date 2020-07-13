Mary Trump is releasing a book. Michael Cohen is finishing a book. Both are being restricted

Well, then we’re plainly in the middle of a truth emergency.

Michael Cohen’s sudden return to prison is under scrutiny because his attorneys say the dispute devoted to “restrictions in paperwork designed to prevent him from finishing a book about the president.”

“No standard probation forms include language related to media contacts,” CNN’s David Shortell and Mark Morales report . But the form presented to Cohen seemed to be tailored specifically to him. CNN has obtained a copy. This has all the appearances of an endeavor to stifle Cohen’s to speak freely about his work for President Trump.

This is all the more noteworthy because still another Trump tell-all, by the president’s niece Mary, is coming out on Tuesday. And it is a doozy. Ted Boutrous, who is representing Mary in court, is sounding the alarm about the Cohen situation now:

“This is deeply, deeply troubling,” Boutrous tweeted , “from a First Amendment perspective and from a rule of law perspective, even more so as Roger Stone goes free and Michael Flynn is about to.”

Are Michael Cohen’s First Amendment rights being violated?

Obviously you don’t have to like Cohen — plenty of people don’t — to remain true for his right to speak. Just Security’s Ryan Goodman reached out to many of America’s top First Amendment law experts for their reactions to the Cohen case , and they were “almost uniform in decrying the condition placed on Cohen by the Bureau of Prisons, an agency under William Barr’s Justice Department.” The word “unconstitutional” came up half a dozen times. Read on…

Now, back again to the other book…

Will Mary Trump be permitted to speak?

But at this time she is barred from giving any interviews or elsewhere speaking publicly, since the restraining order sought by President Trump’s brother Robert is still in position. The judge overseeing the case is expected to issue a ruling sometime on Monday. Maybe she will manage to speak on publication day.

Back to the truth emergency now…

In Mary Trump’s telling, “truth” is a concept to be conquered. She writes that Donald “easily sacrificed” the truth, “especially if a lie made the story sound better.” Later on, writing of the coronavirus crisis, she asserts he feared the truth of herpes, but “his failure to face the truth has inevitably led to massive failure anyway…”