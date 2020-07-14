Mary Trump free to promote her tell-all book after judge lifts temporary restraining order

On Monday, a New York court lifted a temporary restraining order on President Donald Trump’s niece, clearing the way for her to promote her tell-all book in the news media.

The ruling was made by Judge Hal Greenwald of the New York State Supreme Court, the state’s trial court, on the eve of the book’s release.

The book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” has topped the Amazon bestseller list and commanded significant news coverage. But Mary Trump has been prohibited from promoting it — until now.

“The court got it right in rejecting the Trump family’s effort to squelch Mary Trump’s core political speech on important issues of public concern,” said Ted Boutrous, the renowned attorney who represented Mary Trump and who has also represented CNN in the past.